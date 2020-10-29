Jagan writes to centre to direct ISPs to block gambling, gaming sites in AP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Union Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad requesting him to direct all Internet Service Providers to block all online gaming, gambling and betting websites and apps from access in AP.



Jagan government has recently amended the AP Gaming Act 1974 to include online gaming, gambling and betting as an offence through an ordinance which was notified on September 25, 2020.

In order to implement the act, Jagan sought support from the central government. (ANI)

