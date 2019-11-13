Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy (File Photo)
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy (File Photo)

Jaganmohan Reddy launches website of APCOS for transparent recruitment, payments; eliminating middlemen

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:00 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the official website of Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services (APCOS) and stated that the Corporation there will be transparent in the recruitment and payments giving no room for middlemen or corruption.
During the review meeting of Spandana program here today, the Chief Minister said that all appointments will be done through APCOS, a move which will check the irregularities and ensure the government policy of reservations to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minorities and women are followed.
"Placement of the workforce from district to Secretariat level will be taken care of by the Corporation giving no place for middlemen. Salaries will be credited to the bank accounts and the vacancies list should be acquired by December 15 while placement orders should be given from January 1. The data will be available on the website," said Reddy.
At the district level, the in-charge minister will be approving authority and district collector will be the convenor and State level, it will be the concerned minister and the Department Secretary.
The Chief Minister took other key decisions regarding the Sand Week, AgriGold victims and Spandana programme.
Reddy has further instructed the officials to increase the number of stock points to 180 and the Sand Week beginning on November 14 should improve the excavation and transportation of sand with a target of drawing 2 lakh tonnes from the present 1.2 lakh tonnes per day. Moreover, there are no holidays for the staff until the situation of the sand supply is stabilized.
"A constituency-wise rate card should be prepared and anyone violating it will be liable for seizure, penalty and penal action as well. A decision to this effect will be taken in the cabinet. Check post should be set up at all points and there should be more vigilance at the border areas," said Reddy.
Reddy has also enquired about the delay in encashment of the cheques given to the AgriGold victims as the approval from district judges in some places is yet to come. The Chief Minister has instructed the respective district collectors to personally expedite the issue.
AgriGold Company has collected Rs 6,380 crore from 32 lakh depositors from seven states by providing attractive interest rates and land through its network. The company was not able to provide money or land to the depositors.
Reddy further asserted that a training session on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Spandana was held in six districts in which all the concerned officials were told on how to deal with the representations received during Spandana and how to dispose them of in the least possible time and how the petitioner is being treated. Anti-Corruption Bureau will be more active hereafter.
State Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Perni (Venkataramiah) Nani, Narayanaswamy and concerned officials also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:53 IST

'Gondwana': Adani Group celebrates amalgamation of two diverse...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday lauded the Gondwana art and asserted that innovation in the confluence of two art inspired countries brought forward the historic bond between the two countries separated by the Indian ocean.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:52 IST

CBI to file charge sheet in AgustaWestland case soon, may...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to file a response on bail application of Christen Michel, an alleged middleman in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal, as it is going to file a charge sheet in the case in

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:51 IST

Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case: Victims' cross-examination...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The cross-examination of the woman who lodged a sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal is expected to end on November 15.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:46 IST

Jharkhand polls: BJP fields Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 13 (ANI): As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More
iocl