Jagannath Temple in Puri to re-open for devotees on August 16

Puri (Odisha) [India], August 4 (ANI): Jagannath Temple in Puri is all set to open from August 16, informed Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator of Jagannath Temple Administration on Wednesday.

"RT-PCR test or final COVID-19 vaccination certificate is necessary for darshan at the temple," said the Chief administrator.



For the first five days, darshan will be allowed to only residents of Puri. The decision was made in a meeting with Chhatisa Niyog and Temple administration. Darshans are available from Monday to Friday.

Entry for all devotees will start from August 23.

"Accordingly preparation has been already started. Construction of shades in front of the temple has been started and it will be completed on time," the chief administrator further added. (ANI)

