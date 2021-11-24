Jagannath temple: Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for heritage corridor project

Puri (Odisha) [India], November 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for Shri Jagannath temple "Parikrama Prakalpa" (Heritage Corridor Project) in Puri on Wednesday.

"Today is a historic day for all Jagannath Bhakts all over the world and indeed a sacred day for the people of Odisha," said CM Patnaik after laying foundations stone.

Jagannath Temple in Puri on August 23 has been re-opened for devotees after a gap of about four months in adherence to the COVID guidelines, said Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday. (ANI)