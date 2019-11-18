Jagdambika Pal writes to Speaker calling for action against officials who skipped pollution meeting

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Urban Development has written to the Speaker to take necessary action against the officials who did not attend the meeting called by him to discuss air pollution in the national capital.

The officers named in the letter include commissioners of the municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) VC and Secretary of Ministry of Environment.

Earlier today, Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change CK Mishra held a high-level meeting on air pollution.

"Central Pollution Control Board has now clearly stated that in case of any kind of deliberate omission or negligence, the concerned officers will be punished," Mishra said.

After being submerged under thick smog in the last few days, the quality of air in the national capital region has moved from 'poor' category to 'moderate' category on Monday.

However, some areas continue to remain in the "poor" category.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the major pollutants PM 2.5 was recorded at 188 and PM 10 at 174 in Lodhi Road, Aya Nagar docked at 103, 183 in Burari while an air quality level of 192 was recorded at CRRI Mathura road.

AQI in areas such as ITO (215), Dwarka sector 6 (226) and Jahangirpuri (249) still remain in 'poor' category this morning. (ANI)

