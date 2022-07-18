Jagdeep Dhankar will be an excellent, inspiring Vice President, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Shortly after National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Dhankar will be an excellent and inspiring Vice President.

"Ministers, MPs and leaders from various parties accompanied Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji for the filing of his nomination papers. I am certain that he will be an excellent and inspiring Vice President. @jdhankhar1," tweeted PM Modi today.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who filed his nomination in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he is grateful to PM and his able leadership for this opportunity.

"Not even in my dreams did I think that a common man like me would be given such an opportunity. A farmer's son has filed his nomination today...Grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for this opportunity," said Dhankhar after filing his nomination.

He filed his nomination papers for the Vice-President's post on the day when Presidential elections are being held.

His name was announced for the second top constitutional post by BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday.

Immediately after filing the nomination, Dhankhar said that he will strive for the democratic values of the country. "I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country. Never thought even in my dreams that a person with a humble background like me will get this opportunity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP chief Nadda was present when Dhankar filed his nomination.

JP Nadda said Dhankhar was a "Kisan-Putra" (son of a farmer) who has established himself as a "people's governor". Nadda has also urged all the parties including UPA allies to support the NDA vice presidential candidate.

Dhankhar, who is a lawyer by profession, entered into politics in 1989. He became the governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government.

Earlier on Sunday, Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who congratulated him on his nomination as NDA's VP candidate and said his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will greatly benefit the country.

The Union Home Minister wrote in a tweet in Hindi, "Congratulations to Shri @jdhankhar1 ji on being elected as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Born in a simple farmer family, Dhankhar ji's life was dedicated to the welfare of the people and upliftment of the society."

"I am sure that his understanding of ground problems and constitutional knowledge will be of great benefit to the country," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar will face Opposition candidate veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Margaret Alva in the August 6 Vice Presidential election 2022.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced on Sunday, "We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President." The decision came after the opposition party leaders met in New Delhi at Sharad Pawar's residence to select a joint VP candidate.

Sharad Pawar said their candidate is being supported by 17 Opposition parties and they have also reached out to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for supporting Alva. Margaret Alva will file her nomination papers on Tuesday July 19 which is the last date for filing nominations for the Vice Presidential election. (ANI)