Jagdeep Dhankhar condoles death of people in Nadia road mishap

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): West BengalGgovernor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 18 people in a road accident in Nadia district.

"Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of the road. Expect all efforts @MamataOfficial to the family of deceased and injured. Need to promote Road Safety," he tweeted.



As per officials of the Hanskhali police station, people in a vehicle were on their way to the Nabadeep crematorium to cremate a body from Bagda of North 24 Parganas on Saturday night.

The vehicle was hit by a lorry loaded with stones which was parked on the side of the road and suddenly started at Phulbari area of Hanskhali police station area of Nadia.

The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. (ANI)

