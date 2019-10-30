Jagdeep Dhankhar, Tathagata Roy condemn killings of 5 labourers in J-K

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Expressing pain and sadness over killings">killings of five labourers belonging to Murshidabad town by unknown assailants in Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed to the Mamata Banerjee-led government and NGOs to extend help to the bereaved families.

The terrorists shot killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area on Tuesday, police had said.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar tagged Mamata Banerjee in the post and wrote: "@MamataBanerjee. In deep pain and sadness I condemn the wanton killing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir of five workers from Murshidabad. This cowardly and dastardly act is by enemies of humanity. We need to shun violence. Appeal to Government and NGOs to extend help to bereaved families."



Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy also expressed his anguish over the attack by stating that the guns and grenades in the valley are being supplied by Pakistanis.

"Whatever breach of peace there is in Kashmir valley is being done with guns and grenades. Can you buy these off the shelf in a grocery? No, these are supplied by the Pakis and THAT IS WHY peace is being disturbed! Is this simple fact being canvassed with sufficient force by MEA?" Roy tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident. (ANI)

