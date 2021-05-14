Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit camp in Assam sheltering people of West Bengal affected by post-poll violence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit a camp in Assam sheltering people from West Bengal, who crossed over to the State to escape post-poll violence.

In a tweet by Dhankar's office, it read, "WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Ranpagli camp in Assam sheltering post-poll violence affected WB people. He will interact with those who have taken refuge in camp. Governor will reach Ranpagli, Assam on May 14 at 8.15 am by BSF Helicopter from Coochbehar."

"Governor Dhankhar would also interact with media at Ranpagli camp at 9am on May 14", the tweet informed.

On Thursday evening, Dhankar visited West Bengal's Coochbehar and interacted with the victims of the post-poll violence.

"At Coochbehar. Visited several affected areas. Distressed at grim scenario. After listening to tales of sorrow no tears left in my eyes. Never imagined severity of post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial was much beyond. One is made to pay with life and rights for voting!", he had tweeted.

"People are in mortal fear of police @WBPolice and ruling dispensation workers. A dozen ruling party workers could stop my convoy, with no fear of law and police. Such state of affairs @MamataOfficial! I had to intervene finding they were determined to involve with my security", Dhankar said.

"All day witnessed such tales of sorrow, grief and horror as victim after victim narrated horrendous post poll retributive violence incidents @MamataOfficial. Helpless victims in crossfire of police @WBPolice and ruling party workers. Will endeavor to deliberate with CM", he tweeted.



He had also called upon the Mamata Banerjee government to "restore credibility and bring to book the culprits who have chosen to tarnish our democratic fabric".

Earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been refuting the allegations.

On May 7, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited the Diamond Harbour area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to assess the ground situation.

A five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court had also ordered the West Bengal Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the violence occurred and the steps taken.

Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had requested President Ram Nath Kovind to take effective steps to immediately stop the "unprecedented post-poll violence" committed by "TMC activists and Jihadists" in West Bengal. In a letter written by the VHP working president advocate Alok Kumar, the Parishad had said the post-poll violence in West Bengal reminds of "the direct action of Muslim League."

Following the declaration of West Bengal Assembly poll results on May 2, incidents of violence had been reported in several parts of the state. (ANI)



