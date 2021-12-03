Jagdish Thakor to become Gujarat Congress chief, MLA Sukhram Rathva LoP

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Congress Party has decided to appoint Jagdish Thakor as president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and MLA Sukhram Rathva as leader of Opposition (LoP).

The decision came six months after two positions in the state went vacant following the resignation of Amit Chavda as GPCC chief and Paresh Dhanani as Opposition leader.



These two leaders had resigned from their respective following the party's defeat in the local body election held in March this February.

Meanwhile, Rathva and Thakor along with Gujarat Congress in charge Raghu Sharma met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and discussed the official announcement on the appointment of these two leaders.

Sharma also met other leaders from Gujarat. (ANI)

