Jahangirpuri terror suspects were in contact with at least four terrorists, reveals police probe

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Days after the Delhi Police arrested two persons allegedly planning to attack the national capital, the investigators in the case found that both the terror suspects have been in direct contact with atleast four terrorists.

The investigators in the case have found that Naushad Ali, and his associate Jagjit alias Jagga who were arrested on Thursday for allegedly planning targeted killings in Delhi ahead of Republic Day, were in direct contact with four terrorists -- Nazeer Bhat, Nasir Khan and Nazeer Khan of Harkat-ul Ansar, and Nadeem of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Other than these, the duo was also in touch with gangsters-- Sunil Rathi, Neeraj Bawana, Irfan Chhenu, Hashim Baba, Ible Hasan and Imran Pehelwan, the police found.

Earlier, the Delhi police had conducted a crackdown on the gangster-terrorists module following which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also registered cases against these gangsters under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

As per the investigators, the history of Naushad and Jagjit Singh also suggested a connivance between them [the aforesaid gangsters] and cross-border terror groups.

According to the sources, in November 1996, Naushad shot dead one Abdullah Sherwani of Assam for 2.25 Kg of RDX and Rs 11.5 lakh, the investigation into the history of these two men revealed.



The investigators told ANI that the RDX and money recovered from Sherwani were stolen by him from one Nadeem, a close associate of Ali and an active member of the terror module Harkat-ul Ansar. In this case, both Naushad Ali and Nadeem were booked for murder and under the explosive act. One more accused Bilal Siddiqui, from Kashmir, was also involved in the RDX supply, who was later arrested.

The police have found that Ali had committed his first murder in 1991, wherein he stabbed one Jitender Dabla in the Jahangirpuri area to establish his supremacy in the area. It was later, when he was sent to jail, that he established contacts with Pakistani terrorist Asfaq alias Arif of Lashkar-e Toiba, and Nadeem of Harkat-ul- Ansar, the police said.

Police have also found that when in jail, he [Naushad] came in close contact with one Asfaq alias Arif, a Pakistani terrorist, sentenced to death in the Red Fort Shootout case. It was Asfaq who later introduced him with Sohail, another Pakistani LeT terrorist who was transferred from a Kashmir Jail, the cops have found.

Talking about Jagjit, police said in Nov 2018, he along with his friend Ravinder Singh alias Happy hired an Innova Crysta Car from Rudrapur after taking a number through the internet and booking the car to Allahabad.

"They shot dead the cab driver dead and in the last week of November 2018, he went to the house of his brother-in-law at Ainokot in Gurdaspur, Punjab. This was when both Jagjit Singh and Ravinder Singh were arrested following an encounter with the police at Jhankaiya in Udham Singh Nagar," said a senior police officer.

He further said that Jagjit came in contact with Bambiha Gang when he was lodged in Haldwani Jail in a murder case. Later in April 2022, he came out on 20 days parole but was attacked by criminals affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Gadarpur, Uttarakhand.

Jagjit Singh then jumped parole and hid in Amritsar. It was also in Haldwani Jail when JAgjit Singh came in contact with Shamsher Singh alias Shera Kehlo, his brother Happy Kehlo and others belonging to the Arsh Dalla gang. For providing financial and legal assistance to gang members of Arsh Dalla, Jagjit Singh contacted the former's known associate Manpreet alias Manna of Ludhiana, who in turn introduced him with Arsh Dalla, the investigators have found. (ANI)

