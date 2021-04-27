Jai Ram Thakur agreed to emergency supplies of oxygen from state to Delhi: Himachal Pradesh CMO

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has agreed to arrange emergency supplies of oxygen from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi on the request of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Monday.

While presiding a review meeting of Covid-19 situation in Kangra district on Monday, Thakur said that efforts were on to acquire Radhaswami Complex in Kangra district to operationalise it up to a 1000-bedded makeshift hospital.

The Chief Minister said the state had adequate PPE kits, face masks, sanitisation, and essential medicines. He also asserted that Himachal Pradesh has an adequate supply of oxygen.

"The main focus of the government was to increase bed capacity for Covid-19 patients to meet out any emergent situation. He said that 50 bedded City Centre Multispecialty Hospital at Gaggal would be made functional from tomorrow for Covid-19 patients," he added.



Thakur said that in view of the sharp surge of Covid-19 patients in the State, the government had decided to impose a corona curfew in four bordering districts of the State from 10 pm to 5 am.

He also mentioned that there is no shortage of liquid oxygen in the state but there is a shortage of cylinders.

Thakur said that the people arriving from other parts of the country have been asked to bring 72 hours RT-PCR negative report and to home isolate for 14 days. He also urged the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies to keep a vigil on the people coming from other parts of the country in their respective areas.

The Chief Minister said that doctors and paramedical staff must sensitise the patients and their family members in home isolation about the virus. He said that doctors must also regularly monitor the health parameters of the patients in home isolation.

Thakur also urged the people to strictly follow the SoPs and guidelines of the State Government regarding restrictions on social gatherings during marriages and other functions. (ANI)

