Jai Ram Thakur exudes confidence of BJP winning Himachal, Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again come to power both in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"It is going to be a one-way election in Gujarat and it is BJP everywhere in the state. Gujarat is going to create history in terms of votes and seats," Thakur told ANI.

"Our party has done a really good job in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat and all the schemes and projects have been implemented with honesty. Winning these elections will definitely boost the morale of the party and help us in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Thakur was in Gandhinagar before his public meetings in Nadiad and Ahmedabad's Vejalpur and Naranpura during the BJP's carpet bombing 2.0 campaign in the state.

Attacking Congress, Thakur said that they had made various claims in the past of winning in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh but they could not win the states. "So all their claims are baseless," he said.

Thakur took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi who is on Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Congress leader has been "sent on the yatra so that he keeps away from the elections".

"For any leader, it is very important to work for the elections, to work for the party's win. And this is the first time that we are seeing that two states are going into elections and their leader is on the yatra," Thakur added.

He said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will lose the deposit on all seats they are contesting in Himachal Pradesh.

"AAP has reached its peak and now is on a downward trend. The party has been exposed totally after various incidents coming to light including the selling of tickets, their leader being in jail on corruption charges, sacking of their minister in Punjab. In Himachal, they will lose deposit money on all seats in Himachal Pradesh," Thakur said.

While polling for assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh was held earlier this month, it will be held on December 1 and 5 in Gujarat. The counting will take place on December 8. (ANI)