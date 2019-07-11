Jai Ram Thakur meets ambassadors of 50 nations, says efforts continue to attract global investors

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Efforts are underway to make Himachal Pradesh as the best destination for global investors, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Thursday.

"The state government is committed to realize the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are making all efforts to make Himachal as the best destination for global investors. The state government has developed better infrastructure. Also, additional power is also available in the state," Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, Thakur held a meeting with ambassadors of 50 nations in the national capital to attract investments for the state. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was also present on the occasion.

The meeting aimed to attract investors to the Global Investors Meet, which is scheduled to be held in Dharamshala from November 7 to 8.

Thakur urged the ambassadors to send entrepreneurs of their respective countries to attend the investors meet and invest in sectors of their choice in the state.

Thakur also met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and requested him to approve a grant Rs 500 crore for implementation of ropeway projects in the state. (ANI)

