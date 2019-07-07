'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is used to 'beat up people': Amartya Sen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6 (ANI): Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Friday said that "Jai Shri Ram" slogan is nowadays used "to beat up people" across the country and has no association with Bengali culture.

"I have not heard Jai Shri Ram, before (in this way). It is now used to beat up people. I think it has no association with Bengali culture," said Sen, while speaking at a public gathering in Jadavpur University.

He also said that he has never heard of Ram Navami being celebrated in the state before, asserting that it has now gained popularity.

"I had never heard of Ram Navami before. I asked my four-year-old grandchild who is your favourite deity? She replied, 'Maa Durga'. The significance of Maa Durga cannot be compared with Ram Navami," said Sen.

"If people of a certain religion are scared to move freely or are fear-bound, it is a serious matter," he said.

His comments come days after a clash broke out between two groups over the issue of parking, and a Durga temple was vandalised in Hauz Qazi area of Old Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister had reacted angrily to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in May. Workers of her TMC and the BJP have sparred over the chanting of 'Jai Sri Ram' over the past few months.

(ANI)