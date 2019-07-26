Jailed godman Asaram, son Narayan Sai given clean chit in death case of two Gurukul children

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): Self-styled godman Asaram who is serving a life sentence for raping a minor girl, and his son Narayan Sai have been given a clean chit by Justice DK Trivedi Commission in the 2008 death case of two children who used to study at Asaram's Gurukul in Ahmedabad.

The Justice D K Trivedi Commission, which probed the death cases of Dipesh and Abhishek, gave a clean chit to the father-son duo after 12 years.

Both of them were accused of performing black magic in the Ashram of the godman after the dead bodies of Dipesh and Abhishek were found on the banks of Sabarmati river on July 5, 2008.

A report on the death case of Dipesh Vaghela (10) and Abhishek Vaghela (11) was tabled on Friday in Gujarat Assembly. The commission's report was submitted in the year 2013 but it was tabled in assembly almost six years later on Friday.

"There is no evidence to suggest that in the Ashram, Asaramji and his son Narayan Sai performed Tantrik Vidhi (Black Magic). However, some of the witnesses who had left the Asharam deposed that in the Ashram of Asaramji, his son Narayan Sai and other sadhaks were performing Tantrik vidhi. However, their evidence is hardly relevant for the present issue and none of the witnesses has furnished any details about the death of Dipesh and Abhishek," the report said

"As observed earlier, Dipesh and Abhishek went missing from the Ashram campus from 3-7-2008 late in the late evening, is due to the negligence of the management and according to the commission such negligence is not at all tolerable," it said.

"Medical evidence is the conclusive evidence and as per their opinion the cause of death shown by them is that the possibility of death due to drowning cannot be ruled out and further no organs from the dead body of Dipesh were removed by anyone," added the report. (ANI)

