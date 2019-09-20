NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma addressing a press conference in Patna on Friday. Photo/ANI
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma addressing a press conference in Patna on Friday. Photo/ANI

Jails have better facilities than shelter homes, says NCW chairperson, meets Bettiah gang rape victim

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 21:48 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma, who is in Bihar to take stock of the probe in Bettiah gangrape case, has said that jails in the country have better facilities than shelter homes and correctional centres.
"I had come here to take stock of the investigation in Bettiah rape case. I have come to realize that the shelter homes and corrections centres in the country are in bad condition. Even jails have better facilities," Rekha Sharma said addressing a press conference here.
Sharing details of her visit, the NCW chairperson said that she met with the victim as well as the superintendent of police (SP) overseeing the case and the Director-General of Police (DGP) earlier today.
"The victim is claiming that she is above the age of 18 years while the medical test reveals that she is 15. Her Aadhaar card says she is 11. She has also been married for over a year, which means child marriage is still taking place in the state. She also has had an abortion," Sharma said.
She slammed the administration and government over the "massive mismanagement" in the state.
"The victim did not even receive any counselling after she was relocated from the shelter home in Muzaffarpur. Now she is being moved back with his father and the administration will take care of her education, security and counselling," she said.
Sharma also lauded the police for "taking appropriate actions" after the incident came to light while also stressing that "these incidents need to be prevented in the first place".
"I will ask the police to allot police security to other girls from the shelter-home as well," she added.
The girl was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Bihar's Bettiah on Friday, following which police have arrested all four accused.
She belongs to the same shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where over 44 girls were earlier allegedly sexually abused. The issue had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted a social audit there. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:58 IST

GST approves relaxation in filing annual returns for MSMEs

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including relaxation in the filing of annual returns for MSMEs for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): The GST Council on Friday recommended law and procedure-related changes including

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:52 IST

Farmers to march to Delhi's Kishan Ghat in protest against power...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A large group of farmers from various parts of western UP gathered in Noida on Thursday and are scheduled to march to Kishan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday, to protest against hiked electricity rates and the money from sugarcane sales that government owes to th

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

GST decisions: Wet grinders to cost less, caffeinated beverages more

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the reduction of GST rates on a slew of goods including slide fasteners dried tamarind, plates made of leaves and wet grinders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:47 IST

No gas leakage discovered in any of our plants in Mumbai: RCF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After receiving many complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai last night, Mumbai Police today stated that no gas leakage was discovered in any of the plants of Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers Limited (RCF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:37 IST

PM Modi departs for 7-day visit to US to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for a week-long visit to the United States with an aim to boost bilateral ties and present India as "a vibrant land of opportunities".

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:35 IST

GST reduced on hotel accommodation, outdoor catering

Panaji [Goa], Sept 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a reduction in GST rates on services relating to several sectors including hotels and outdoor catering services.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:34 IST

UP: Woman thrashed over suspicion of child-lifting in Bijnaur,...

Bijnaur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A woman was allegedly thrashed by an angry mob in Garhmalpur area of Bijnaur over suspicion of child, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:20 IST

BJP's Gyandev Ahuja to hold demonstration, candle march against...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyandev Ahuja on Friday announced to hold a demonstration in front of Pakistan Embassy on September 23 and a candle vigil march on September 26 in New Delhi against alleged atrocities on Hindus in the neighboring country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:17 IST

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal to embark on a...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal will embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting Saturday, to attend the meeting of 7th India-UAE High-Level Task Force on Investment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:16 IST

Advisor to J-K Guv reviews Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary arrangements

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Farooq Khan, advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, reviewed the arrangements for celebrations here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:09 IST

Uma Bharti terms Rahul's jibe on Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy'

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday termed Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Howdy Modi event as 'jealousy', stating that the event will only have positive ramifications for India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:59 IST

HRD ministry team visits J-K to finalise special package for...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A team of Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) visited Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to finalise the action plan for the special financial package to it.

Read More
iocl