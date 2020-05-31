Jain sadhus, sadhvis allowed to travel for Chaturmas in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): The Maharashtra government permitted sadhus and sadhvis from the Jain community to practice 'Vihar', the ritualistic practice of travelling on foot for the holy festival of Chaturmas in July.

"These sadhus and sadhvis will be allowed to travel to their respective Chaturmas places in July while adhering to social distancing norms. No more than five people will travel together," said officials from the state government.

Jain sadhus and sadhvis travel on foot with their devotees during this holy period across the country.

The state government also instructed them to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines given by the Centre and state governments, to ensure that there is no crowd at the place of stay or during the trek, to wear masks while maintaining a social distance between the two persons.

"We have directed the district and police administration to ensure that law and order are maintained during sadhus and sadhvis' journey," said officials. (ANI)

