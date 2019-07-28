Jaipal Reddy was powerful orator, who enriched Parliament: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday wrote a condolence letter to the wife of senior Congress leader and former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy, and described him as a powerful orator, who was alway at the forefront to put forth the party's views.

In her letter to Lakshmi Reddy, she said, "A trusted colleague and respected senior leader of our party, his untimely death leaves a void that can never be filled. Please accept my sincere feelings of empathy and support to you and other members of your family in this hour of grief."

Jaipal Reddy was a "powerful orator, who was always at the forefront of putting forth the views of the Congress party," Gandhi said.

Earlier, in a condolence message, she said, "A senior, erudite and humane leader, he was a valued colleague who enriched the Parliament and the Government. Respected across political parties and adored by the media for his accessibility and forthright responses, he always held the interests of people close to his heart."

Reddy breathed his last at the age of 77 in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Sunday. He was Member of Parliament for five terms and occupied important ministerial positions. (ANI)

