Jaipur: 21-year-old set to become India's youngest judge

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Jaipur boy Mayank Pratap Singh, has made history by cracking the Rajasthan judicial services 2018 exam at just 21 years of age, which has set him on the path of becoming the youngest judge in the country.

"I was always drawn towards the judicial services going by the importance and respect reserved for the judges in the society. I took admission in 2014 in the five-year LLB course from the Rajasthan University, which ended this year," Singh told ANI on Thursday.

"I am elated with my success and I thank my family, teachers and all well-wishers for their contribution which helped me crack the exam in the first attempt," he added.

The original age requirement for appearing in the judicial services exam was 23 years, which had been reduced to 21 years by the Rajasthan High Court in 2019.

Singh said that it was a good move as it would help fill vacancies of the posts lying vacant and said it would also help him help more people throughout his career.

"I could appear in the exam only because the minimum age was reduced. Had it not been so then I would not have been eligible. I think it will benefit me because now I will get more time to learn and do more work and serve more people in my career because I joined at such a young age," he added. (ANI)