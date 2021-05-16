Jaipur administration conducts door to door survey, distributes medicine in rural areas to curb COVID-19

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 16 (ANI): Due to the COVID surge in rural areas, Rajasthan's Jaipur administration on Sunday informed that it has taken several steps to curb the spread of the disease in the rural areas of the district.

According to the Jaipur District Collector Antar Singh Nehra, they have appointed a minimum of four teams for surveillance in each block of Moradabad district.

"The virus is spreading in rural areas also. We are requesting them not to come outside unless there is anything medical or absolute emergency. We have started a door to door survey campaign in which a medicine packet will be provided to people with ILI (Influenza like illness) symptoms," Nehra told reporters here.



"The vehicles will also distribute medicines and we have not made it compulsory to be tested Covid positive for getting the medicine packet. Even the people have not tested positive but have the symptoms are being given medicine," he added.

"We have constructed three wards in which we have kept Covid positive, suspected, and isolation patients that. We are trying to give ventilator facilities to them but lack of oxygen supply is hindering it," said Dr Ashish Singh, In-Charge, Zanana hospital, Kotputli, Jaipur.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,08,698 active Covid cases in Rajasthan, while 6,34,070 people have been cured and discharged till now. The death toll has mounted to 6,621 in the state. (ANI)

