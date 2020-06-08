Jaipur -based private firm deploys robots to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): In order to prevent COVID-19 infection, a Jaipur based private firm has deployed humanoid robots and other Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques in its premises to reduce human to human interaction in its day-to-day functioning.

Mayank Mathur, Technical Head of RC Enterprises said that the firm has deployed several touchless techniques and when an employee reaches the entrance gate, a robot records their temperature.

"Since COVID-19 is going to stay for a long time, we'll have to change ourselves. Keeping this in mind, we've deployed several touchless techniques. When an employee reaches the entrance gate, a robot records their temperature," Mathur told ANI.

"The robot will not let employees enter the office if they are not wearing face masks. Floor and glasses are cleaned by robots. All the equipment including televisions, lights and air conditioners are automatic and hence save energy," added Mathur. (ANI)

