Jaipur: CM Gehlot visits assembly speaker CP Joshi in hospital

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday visited SMS Hospital to enquire about the health of assembly speaker CP Joshi who has been admitted here for treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Gehlot wrote, "Visited SMS hospital to meet Dr CP Joshi and enquire about his health and well-being".

Later in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also took to Twitter to express his concerns for the health of assembly speaker.

"The Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, CP Joshi Ji, is reported to be unwell. I wish him a speedy recovery", he tweeted.

The Rajasthan assembly speaker was admitted to the hospital three days back for treatment. (ANI)

