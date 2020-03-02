Jaipur farmers protest against terms of land acquisition by JDA

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Farmers in Nindar village of Jaipur district on Monday continued their protest against the terms of acquisition of their land by Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) and stood neckdeep in the soil.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "We want to say to JDA that they should pay the compensation to us of Rs 1,75,00,000 per bigha (a unit of measurement of land) to farmers and we will stop the protest. They want to take full 1145 bighas of land belonging to farmers. It is the third day of our protest."

Another farmer Kailash Bohra said, "We are willing to give our land only as per new law. We will continue to protest like this until our demands are met. We are ready for talks with government officials anywhere."

The protest by the farmers against the JDA this year has been going on since January 1. But in the last three days, the farmers here including women have come up with this new way of protest by digging holes and standing in them. (ANI)

