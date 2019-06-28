Jaipur: IT raids properties linked with a jewellery group

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 28 (ANI): Income Tax Department sleuths carried out raids at 12 locations linked to a jewellery group here in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday morning.

The investigation wing of IT Department raided the premises linked to Narnoli Jewellers Group, including the residence of its owner Sunil Agrawal.

Raids were also conducted on properties belonging to few of Agrawal's associates.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

