Jaipur Metro services to remain suspended till May 3

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Jaipur Metro train services will remain suspended till May 3, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Jaipur Metro said that this decision comes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement made today to extend complete lockdown in the country till May 3 in view of the COVID-19 threat.

"Till then, stay home, stay healthy in the fight with corona," said Jaipur Metro.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," Modi informed the nation in a televised address. (ANI)

