Representative image
Representative image

Jaipur: NW Railways collects Rs 3.83 lakhs in one-day checking campaign

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:16 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The North-Western (NW) Railways collected Rs three lakh eighty-three thousand in fines from passengers during a one-day ticket-checking campaign.
"The North-Western Railways carried out a one-day ticket checking campaign on August 21 in which more than 1100 passengers travelling without tickets, those travelling in higher classes and people carrying luggage without booking were fined Rs 3,83,000," a press release put out by the Public Relations department of the NW Railway said on Thursday.
Abhay Sharma, head PR Department said: "114 Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) participated in the checking campaign in the four mandals of the NW Railways."
A total of 857 passengers were caught travelling without tickets while 219 were found travelling in higher classes in the trains. 32 cases of carrying luggage without proper booking were also caught by the TTEs on August 21.
The checking was carried out by the Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jodhpur Mandals.
Sharma added that more such impromptu checking operations will be carried out in the future to punish and stop passengers travelling without proper tickets. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:20 IST

UP: Children at Mirzapur primary school served salt with rotis...

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Children at a primary school in Hinauta village on Thursday were handed chappatis for their lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme. What is shocking is that the children got only salt instead of vegetables or pulses along with milk and fruits, they sho

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:04 IST

Assam: Leopard rescued in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Forest Department of the district administration on Thursday rescued a leopard, who had strayed into the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:03 IST

Sibal and Singhvi have answered all CBI questions: Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, said on Thursday that senior counsels Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have effectively answered "everything" the probe agency is seeking in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:01 IST

Lucknow: Firing near a tea stall in Hazratganj triggers panic

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): There was panic among locals in the Hazratganj area here after they claimed to have heard the sound of a gun being fired, police said adding that they are investigating the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:58 IST

Anti-Ragging Squad of Saifai Medical University was negligent: DM

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): After the cases of ragging were reported from Saifai Medical University here, the District Magistrate (DM) conducted an investigation and found the university's Anti-Ragging Squad (ARS) to be negligent in discharging its duties.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:58 IST

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Five sanitation workers died in Nandgram area of Ghaziabad while cleaning a sewer on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:54 IST

Governor Malik reviews law, order situation in J-K, Ladakh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik has reviewed the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:47 IST

AP: Vasireddy Padma appointed at State Women's Commissionirperson

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed Vasireddy Padma as chairperson of the State Women's Commission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:45 IST

Chhattisgarh: Naxal surrenders before security forces in Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): A naxal with a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on his head surrendered before security forces here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:44 IST

Delhi Legislative Assembly asks Centre to bring ordinance to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to bring an ordinance to allot land for the re-construction of Ravidas temple, which was recently razed in Tughlaqabad village area in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:44 IST

K'taka: Petrol pump owners install shelf to help flood-affected...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): In a bid to help the flood victims in the Shivamogga district, a petrol pump owner Avinash and his mother installed a big shelf at their pump to collect and distribute food, clothes and other materials for the needy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:44 IST

Power Minister RK Singh approves proposal to declare ocean...

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy (IC) and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh on Thursday approved a proposal to declare ocean energy as Renewable Energy.

Read More
iocl