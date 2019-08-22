Jaipur: NW Railways collects Rs 3.83 lakhs in one-day checking campaign

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The North-Western (NW) Railways collected Rs three lakh eighty-three thousand in fines from passengers during a one-day ticket-checking campaign.

"The North-Western Railways carried out a one-day ticket checking campaign on August 21 in which more than 1100 passengers travelling without tickets, those travelling in higher classes and people carrying luggage without booking were fined Rs 3,83,000," a press release put out by the Public Relations department of the NW Railway said on Thursday.

Abhay Sharma, head PR Department said: "114 Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) participated in the checking campaign in the four mandals of the NW Railways."

A total of 857 passengers were caught travelling without tickets while 219 were found travelling in higher classes in the trains. 32 cases of carrying luggage without proper booking were also caught by the TTEs on August 21.

The checking was carried out by the Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jodhpur Mandals.

Sharma added that more such impromptu checking operations will be carried out in the future to punish and stop passengers travelling without proper tickets. (ANI)

