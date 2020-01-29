Jaipur person tests negative for coronavirus

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A Jaipur man who was feared to be infected with coronavirus, tested negative for the deadly infection on Wednesday.

The man, a medical student in China, had returned from Wuhan on January 12.

He was kept in an isolated ward at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on suspicion of having coronavirus infection. His sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The patient was kept in the isolation ward at the hospital.

Coronaviruses (nCoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

Coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. (ANI)

