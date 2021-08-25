Jaipur Police book man caught on camera beating up dog

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 25 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against a man who has been seen in a viral video apparently thrashing a dog in the Adarsh Nagar area here.

The man was caught on camera apparently beating the dog with a stick.

According to the FIR copy, the complaint has been filed by Murli Saini, a resident of Jaipur's Pratap Nagar.



The accused, identified as Guddu Valmiki, has been booked under Section 428 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1)(a) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (ANI)





