Jaipur rape case: Accused arrested in Kota

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): One person who had allegedly abducted and raped a seven-year-old girl in Shastri Nagar area here was arrested from Kota on Saturday, police said.

"In the last few days, two serious crimes of rape took place in Jaipur. The first one took place on June 22, when an unknown person took a four-year-old girl with him on a motorcycle and later left her near her house after around two years. Later it was found that the girl was raped," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav said.

"After that on July 1, in the same area, some unknown person took a seven-year-old girl on a motorcycle from a grocery store and later left her close to her house after two hours. The girl later reached her home and it was found that she has been raped," Shrivastav said.

The police commissioner added that the The police got the first breakthrough when a head-constable from Bhatta Basti police station mentionedd about a similar incident around 10 to 12 years ago in which a man had killed an 11-year-old child after performing unnatural sex with the child.

"The accused was arrested by police back then and he was awarded life imprisonment. The head constable further informed that this accused, named Sikankar, was seen in the same area when these two incidents took place on June 22 and July 1," he said.

Shrivastav shared that the accused was arrested from a tea stall in Kota.

"Through police records it was found that there were 10 cases registered against him. He first committed crime in 2001. When came out of jail in 2015. He is currently 34-35 years old," he added.

The Rajasthan government had on Tuesday gave a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the minor girl. (ANI)

