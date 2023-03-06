Jaipur: Sachin Pilot meets protesting widows of soldiers who lost their lives in 2019 Pulwama attack

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 6 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot met the protesting widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jaipur on Monday.

The protest is against the alleged non-fulfilment of promises made to them by the state government. The women were staging a dharna outside Sachin Pilot's residence.

"This behaviour against women and especially widows of those who have sacrificed their lives for our country is punishable and unapologetic. The government will have to take strict action against the police and people involved in this," Pilot told reporters after meeting the women.



The women sitting on dharna say that they hope that Sachin Pilot can make them meet Gandhi family.

They said that the Gehlot government of the state is not paying attention to their demands, so they want to convey their message to the Gandhi family.

The women have been staging a dharna for several days in Jaipur. Police allegedly assathe women when they wanted to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over their demands. (ANI)

