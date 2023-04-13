Jaipur serial bomb blast 2008: Victims' families move SC against Rajasthan HC order

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Families of the victims of the Jaipur serial bomb blast case of 2008 on Thursday moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the Rajasthan High Court order, which acquitted four accused.

The families have challenged the Rajasthan High Court's March 29, 2023, order, which acquitted the accused persons in the case. Rajasthan High Court set aside the trial court order which convicted the accused person.

The Special Leave Petition was filed by the families of the victims of the serial Bomb Blasts which took place at various public premises in the City of Jaipur on May 13 2008, which resulted in the death of 71 persons and injuries to 185 persons.



In total 8 FIRs were registered out of which 4 FIRs were registered at Kotwali Police Station, Jaipur and 4 FIRs were registered at Manak Chowk Police Station, Jaipur.

"The present appeal represents the plight of the huge numbers of innocent citizens and their families who were victims of serial bomb blasts and who have been left in a situation of facing grave injustice arising out of the impugned order whereby after waiting for justice for more than 14 years, the convicted accused persons have been acquitted on the basis of gross misapplication of the law by the High Court," the petition said.

The petition also said that the entire appreciation of law as made by the High Court is so grossly erroneous and contrary to settled principles of law of appreciation of evidence that a bare perusal of the impugned order would be sufficient to shake the conscience of the top Court.

Over 80 persons were killed and more than 183 injured in the Jaipur bomb blasts when eight explosions took place on May 13, 2008. (ANI)

