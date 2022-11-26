Jaipur: SKM stages march over demand for minimum support price

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 26 (ANI): Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday staged a march from the Shaheed Smarak to the Civil Lines here, calling on the government to fufil their demands related to the minimum support price (MSP).

The farmers initially conducted a farmer's meet at the Shaheed Smarak and then marched from there to the Civil Lines. The farmers also submitted their demands to the Governor.

Farmer leader Rajaram Meel said that the farmers fought a long war and as a result, the government had to take back the three farmer laws.



"After that, the government promised an MSP guarantee and returning of the electricity law in a written agreement on December 9, 2021. But the promises haven't been fulfilled even till today. This is a complete betrayal of farmers. Today marks the start of the 'next phase' of the Farmer Protests," he said.

Another farmer leader Comrade Amra Ram also alleged that the promises made to the farmers have not been fulfilled.

"The farmers have been cheated. Looking at all this, the SKM has decided to gherao the Raj Bhavan. We have already submitted our demands to the governors, and will also submit it to all the MLAs and MPs. Now, the protest will begin in the capital of all states and will again restart the protest all over the country," he said.

Earlier on November 17, the SKM announced that it would conduct large farmers' marches to Raj Bhavans on the second anniversary of the SKM-led farmers' struggle and submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through the respective Governors on November 26. (ANI)

