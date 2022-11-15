Jairam Ramesh claims BJP govt neglected tribal community

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Mund, took a dig at the BJP-led Centre alleging that the government neglected the welfare of the tribal community.

In a series of tweets, Ramesh said it must be recalled that the Modi government has "ensured that tribal rights to land don't have to be settled under Forest Rights Act, 2006 before forest lands are diverted for non-forestry purposes under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980".

He further said that tribal gram sabhas do not get any income from control over the bamboo trade.

"Land acquisition in tribal areas is eased under the Land Acquisition Law, 2013 to benefit private companies," he said.

The Congress leader said that the community forest rights that benefit tribals are not granted in the manner and scale they ought to have under Forest Rights Act, 2006.

Earlier, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Birsa Munda.

Kharge said that Munda raised his voice against British rule for the protection of water, jungle, land and tribal civilization and culture.

"Heartiest congratulations on Jharkhand foundation day to all the sisters and brothers of resources-rich Jharkhand," he said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi said that Birsa Munda's struggle and passion to raise his voice for the right will always continue to inspire all of us.



"Tributes to the great freedom fighter and revered leader of the tribal community, Dharti Aba, Lord Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. His struggle and passion to keep the voice of the right will continue to inspire all of us," said the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, extending greetings on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation is moving with the energy of 'Panch Praan' to realize the dreams of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and crores of Janjatiya braveheart.

"Expressing pride in the tribal heritage of the country through Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and resolution for the development of the Adivasi community is part of that energy", PM said.

PM Modi paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and said that 15th November is a day to celebrate Adivasi tradition.

"I consider this the fortune of my government that it got the opportunity to declare 15th November (birth anniversary of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He was not only the hero of our political independence but also the conductor of our spiritual and cultural energy," PM Modi said in his message on the occasion.

Recalling, the contribution of the tribal community in the freedom struggle, PM remembered Damin Sangram led by Tilak Manjhi, the Larka movement under Budhu Bhagat, Sidhu-Kanhu Kranti, Tana Bhagat Movement, Vegda Bhil Movement, Naikda Movement, Sant Joriya Parmeshwar and Roop Singh Nayak, Limdi Dahod battle, Govind Guru ji of Mangarh and Rampa movement under Alluri Sitaram Raju.

Calling Birsa Munda "great son of the country", PM Modi said, "Today, the entire country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda with devotion and respect. I respectfully bow before the great son, the great revolutionary of the country, Bhagwan Birsa Munda."

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

The birth anniversary of Birsa Munda coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)

