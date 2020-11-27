Jairam Thakur congratulates Indian origin MP in New Zealand

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, congratulated New Zealand's newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Gaurav Sharma, on Thursday.



"Dr. Gaurav Sharma, the newly elected MP in New Zealand, who belongs to Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, made the entire state and India proud by taking oath in Sanskrit language. You have inspired everyone by showcasing the true values of India's culture and identity," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Dr Sharma, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, was recently elected as an MP of Labour Party in New Zealand.

A doctor by profession, he won Hamilton West by defeating Tim Macindoe of the National Party by 4,386 votes. Before that, he had unsuccessfully fought elections in 2017. (ANI)

