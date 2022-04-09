Jairam Thakur to speed up precautionary COVID-19 vaccination in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that the government would ensure the vaccination of all eligible people in the state with the precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that people would come forward to get booster doses against COVID-19

He added that the precautionary doses will also be given at the private vaccination centers of the state.

"We would proceed fast and ensure vaccination of the people with the precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccines. We were at the top among all the states in vaccination with the first and second doses. We will try to be at number one among all the states for the precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccines," Thakur told ANI.

"The cases of COVID-19 have come down, but the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine would guard people against Corona infections," said Jai Ram Thakur.



All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for the precaution dose, the government has said in a statement.

The precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccines would be available at all the private vaccination centres also.

India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years.

in December, Himachal Pradesh became the first state to fully vaccinate all its adult population against COVID-19,

So far Himachal Pradesh has administered 1,27,05,057 doses which include 65,21,497 first doses, 59,60,014 second doses. A total of 2,23,540 precaution doses have also been given to the eligible people.

In Himachal Pradesh, 4,57,588 COVID-19 samples till date were taken and 2,84,626 tested positive for COVID-19 and 4,114 people died. The active cases in the state stood at 88 in the state. (ANI)

