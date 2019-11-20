Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): One Army jawan died while another was injured on Tuesday in a tank-related incident during an exercise in the Jaisalmer sector.
"The incident occurred during the movement of the T-90 tanks near the Phalsund town," a spokesperson of the Indian Army informed.
The injured Jawan has been referred to the hospital.
The Indian Army is conducting war exercises at several places in the desert area near Jaisalmer.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Jaisalmer: One Army jawan dead, another injured in war exercise
ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:44 IST
