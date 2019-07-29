Jaish conspiracy case: JeM terrorist held by NIA

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Muzaffar Bhat, member of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a proscribed terrorist organization in with connection with Jaish conspiracy case.

The case pertains to an alleged criminal conspiracy by the top leadership of Pakistan-based JeM to strengthen the bases of the organisation in India by recruiting people for carrying out terrorist acts in India.

Bhat (25) was presented before the NIA court, which granted the probe agency nine days custody of the accused. He was earlier detained under the Public Safety Act and was lodged in Jammu's Kot Bhalwal central jail.

According to the NIA, Bhat was in contact with Pulwama terror attack main conspirator Muddassir Ahmad.

"Investigation has disclosed that Muzzaffar Bhat was in regular contact with the main accused Muddassir Ahmad (now dead) over Whatsapp during the relevant period," the NIA said.

Three people -- Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Bilal Mir and Tanveer Ahmed Ganie - have earlier been arrested in connection with the case and are in judicial custody.

All four are accused of "raising funds for terrorist acts, conspiracy for carrying out terrorist acts, organizing terrorist acts, conspiracy for carrying out terrorist acts, organizing terrorist camps and recruiting persons for carrying out terrorist acts, harbouring the cadres of JeM and becoming its member".

An FIR was registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences)of the Indian Peanal Code (IPC) and sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)

