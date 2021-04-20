Jaishankar backs PM Modi's call for social discipline to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social discipline among the youth as a way to ensure the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the country.

"Powerful call by PM Narendra Modi on social discipline. As always, raised national morale and motivated India. Also characteristically gave practical suggestions to the youth. Follow protocols, stay safe. India will come through," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier today, PM Modi asked the people of the country to ensure the COVID-19 discipline by forming small committees in their societies.



"I would like to make an appeal to the young of the country to form small committees in their respective societies or apartments to ensure to COVID appropriate behaviour. Doing this will help prevent curfew and lockdowns," PM Modi during a nationwide address.

Noting that the surge in the virus has led to a sharp increase in the demand for oxygen, PM Modi said work to increase oxygen production is taking place at several levels and steps have also been taken to ramp up the availability of hospital beds.

PM Modi said the work is being made with sensitivity and speed to meet the increased demand for medical oxygen due to the second wave of the pandemic.

He also said the government has now allowed vaccination for every adult starting May 1. (ANI)

