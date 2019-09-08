External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (File photo)
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (File photo)

Jaishankar condoles veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani's demise

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 15:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday extended condolences to the near and dear ones of veteran criminal lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who passed away earlier today.
"Saddened by the passing away of distinguished jurist and Rajya Sabha colleague, Shri Ram Jethmalani ji. Condolences to the bereaved family," the minister tweeted.
Jethmalani passed away in his Delhi residence on Sunday morning, just six days short of his 96th birthday. He was 95.
Jethmalani served as the law minister and the urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.
He had also served as the Chairman of Bar Council of India.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar is currently on a three-day visit to Singapore to co-chair the 6th meeting of Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and participate in the business and innovation event being organised by the Indian Mission here. (ANI)

