Jaishankar congratulates Dominic Raab on his appointment as UK foreign secretary

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar On Thursday congratulated Dominic Raab for his appointment as UK foreign secretary and effective deputy prime minister.

"Warm congratulations to my colleague @DominicRaab for his appointment as the Secretary of State for Foreign & Commonwealth Affairs @foreignoffice and First Secretary of State. Look forward to working closely on intensifying India-UK relations," tweeted S Jaishankar.



Domin Raab has returned to the government after new Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the Tory leadership contest, He will replace Jeremy Hunt.

Raab, former Brexit secretary, ran for the Conservative leadership himself but was knocked out early on in the race. (ANI)

