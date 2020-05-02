Jaishankar discusses India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet through videoconferencing

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a video conference with Indian ambassadors in Central Asia and discussed preparation for India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meet.

"Regional reviews continue. Productive session with Ambassadors of #CentralAsia. Important that our activities are not constrained by #coronavirus. Preparing for the India-Central Asia Foreign Ministers Meeting," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Looking forward to your follow up of the issues discussed. @amb_tashkent @IndEmbDushanbe @indembastana @IndiaInKyrgyz," he said in another tweet.

The India-Central Asia foreign ministers' meeting was held last January in Samarkand, the capital of Uzbekistan. All sides had noted ancient civilisational, cultural, trade, people to people links between India and Central Asia and expressed commitment to dynamic and fruitful friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and the Central Asian countries at bilateral and multilateral formats.

The parties had also reaffirmed the willingness for cooperation, mutual support, joint solution on relevant issues in order to ensure security, stability and sustainable development, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs following the meeting.

He also held separate telephonic conversations with his counterparts from Mexico and Saint Lucia and discussed the coronavirus situation.

"An insightful conversation with FM @m_ebrard of #Mexico on the #coronavirus response. Also discussed the importance of economic recovery. Looking forward to remaining in touch," he tweeted.

"Discussed with FM Sarah Flood-Beaubrun of #StLucia our engagement with the #CARICOM. India will be a reliable partner on medicines. Agreed that in the post #corona situation, we need to focus on recovery challenges. CARICOM has an important place in India''s foreign policy," he added. (ANI)

