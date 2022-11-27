Jaishankar says Centre working to improve connectivity and infra in Northeast

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday said the central government was working to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast.

Stressing the importance of improving connectivity in the Northeast as it would open up a gateway to the wider world, Jaishankar tweeted, "Assured that we are working to improve connectivity within the Northeast and to the wider world; and expand its access to global markets and workplace."

The Foreign minister, who arrived in Manipur capital Imphal on a two-day visit, attended an interactive programme held at Classic Grande in the city on Saturday evening.

The External Affairs minister tweeted, "Delighted to interact with the business community in Imphal today afternoon. Modi Government is giving utmost priority to the development of the North East, including Manipur. It is visible in both resources and attention."

He added that India's G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country, including Manipur.



"Our upcoming Presidency of the G20 will showcase Northeast to the world, with attendant tourism benefits," Jaishankar said.

The interactive programme was hosted jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1. The country will host over 200 meetings with the objective of securing global economic growth and prosperity.

As one of the biggest multilateral platforms commanding 85 per cent of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and two-thirds of its population, the G20 wields significant influence, especially among the developed countries in North America and Europe. The Global South refers to the developing and less developed countries in Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

As India took over G20 Presidency for the year 2023 from Indonesia, all eyes are set on New Delhi as it sets the agenda for creating an environment for better cooperation between the Global South and advanced nations.

The agenda will likely be cooperation for sustainable and equitable development for shared global peace and prosperity and capacity building to face emerging global challenges. (ANI)

