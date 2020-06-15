Jaishankar to deliver keynote address at third Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants today

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the third Annual Conference of Protectors of Emigrants today at 11 a.m.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Protectors of Emigrants are responsible for granting emigration clearance to the intending emigrants as per the procedure prescribed under the Emigration Act, 1983.

The Protectors of Emigrants shall perform the functions assigned to them by this Act under the general superintendence and control of the Protector General of Emigrants, it said. (ANI)

