Jaishankar to embark on three-day visit to Finland from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark a three-day visit to Finland, the new president of the European Union Council, from tomorrow, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations.

During the visit, Jaishankar will have detailed discussions with his Finish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on a broad spectrum of bilateral relations pursuant to the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finish counterpart Antti Rinne on the margins of India-Nordic Summit in April 2018 held in Stockholm, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During his visit, Jaishankar will also call on Finish President Sauli Niinisto and Rinne, the statement read.

The minister will also meet Parliamentarians and will deliver a speech on 'India and the World - Priorities of Indian Foreign Policy' at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.

Jaishankar, who will be on his first maiden visit to the European country from September 19 to September 21, will also unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Finland.

The statue has been gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Government of India to the Government of Finland to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi being celebrated globally. (ANI)