Jaishankar to make statement in RS on India's foreign policy

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will today make a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the government's efforts to promote foreign policy, focusing on high-level visits that have taken place recently.

On Wednesday, the External Affairs Minister in Lok Sabha asserted that India has successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempts to present an alarmist situation in the region in the wake of reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 18 and will run till December 13. During the session, 22 sittings will take place in which as many as 35 bills will be moved for consideration and passage. (ANI)

