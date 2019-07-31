External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (file photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (file photo)

Jaishankar to meet new British counterpart in Bangkok tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:26 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to meet his British counterpart Dominic Raab in Bangkok on August 1.
The EAM would be in Bangkok to attend a host of engagements, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM), 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) and 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting from August 1 to August 2.
The ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, co-chaired by EAM and Thailand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai, will be held on August 1.
It would aim to review progress in the implementation of key decisions of the leaders of ASEAN Member States (AMS) and India, the parties involved would be reviewing progress in the implementation of key decisions taken during - (a) 25th Anniversary ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, (b) Informal ASEAN-India Breakfast Summit and (c) review progress in the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2016-2020).
They will also exchange views on important regional and international issues and on ways and means of further strengthening the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership.
Jaishankar is also scheduled to co-chair the 10th MGC Ministerial Meeting with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prak Sokhonn, in the afternoon on August 1.
"The meeting will review practical cooperation under the MGC framework, adopt the MGC Plan of Action (2019-2022), and also discuss the various commemorative activities planned next year to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the MGC, which is the oldest sub-regional cooperation framework set up by the Mekong countries, namely Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Viet Nam with any external partner," an official press release stated.
On August 2, the 9th EAS FMM would be held to discuss preparations for the East Asia Summit, scheduled to be held in Bangkok on November 4 this year.
In this context, the Ministers will discuss the implementation of the Manila Plan of Action (2018-2022) to implement the Phnom Penh Declaration on the EAS Development Initiative, adopted by the EAS Leaders in 2012. The Ministers will also deliberate on the current regional and international issues and on further strengthening of the EAS as the region's prominent leaders-led forum for discussion on global political-security and economic issues.
Later in the afternoon, Jaishankar is slated to attend the 26th ARF. The forum will focus on joint programs and activities by the member-states and organisations to foster the habit of cooperation and build strategic trust in the region.
"Under the ARF rubric, India and Myanmar organised a Field Training Exercise on Military Medicine in Lucknow in March 2019 for the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) countries," the statement added.
Both at the EAS and ARF, Jaishankar will enumerate India's Indo-Pacific vision, which was elaborated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore in June 2018.
The EAM will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related multilateral meetings, including the one with Raab. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:37 IST

Lok Sabha passes bill to set up inter-state water disputes tribunal

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that proposes to set up an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve water disputes in a time-bound manner with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat saying that there was a need to focus on water management d

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:36 IST

Ram Madhav takes jibe at MPs absent in Parliament for discussion...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Taking a dig at the Opposition MPs who were absent in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday during the discussion of the triple talaq bill, BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday thanked the lawmakers for their support to the Narendra Modi go

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:35 IST

Union Cabinet extends tenure of commission constituted to...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the extension of the term of the commission constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Central

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:31 IST

Cabinet approves Bill for 10 pc reservation to EWS in J-K

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, which will provide up to 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservat

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:23 IST

480 Bangladeshi immigrants deported from January 2016-April...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that 489 Bangladeshi immigrants were detained and 480 were deported from January 01, 2016 to April 30, 2018, from India, but it has not detained and deported any Rohingya during this period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:17 IST

Rajya Sabha takes up Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was on Wednesday introduced in the Rajya Sabha with Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari asserting that the number of accidents can be reduced to half after the Bill becomes an Act.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:14 IST

Country's largest container cargo en route to Patna from Haldia

Kolkata(West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): 52 containers loaded on Inland Vessel MV Bhavya on Tuesday sailed for Patna from Haldia on river Ganga (National Waterway-1).

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:12 IST

MP: Forest department official drowns in Harda

Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): An official of Borpani Range Forest Department drowned while crossing a river stream here on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:06 IST

Proud, dependable and fearless: Abhinandan inspired character...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who famously shot down a PAF F-16 fighter jet while piloting a vintage MiG-21 Bison during a dogfight in February this year features in the mobile gaming application launched by Indian Air Force (IAF).

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:52 IST

Noted economist Subir Gokarn passes away in Washington after...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Noted economist and former RBI Deputy Governor Subir Vithal Gokarn has passed away after a brief illness, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:48 IST

Regional leaders creating fear for their own interest: Ram Madhav

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a veiled attack against the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over the additional deployment of troops here, BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said local political leaders are creating an envi

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:46 IST

Centre cheated to get Triple Talaq bill passed in RS: Congress

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Central Government "cheated" to push the Triple Talaq Bill through Rajya Sabha.

Read More
iocl