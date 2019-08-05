Jaishankar to visit China from August 11- 13

New Delhi [India], Aug 05 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to China from August 11-13 to prepare the ground for the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold wide-ranging talks with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the entire gamut of bilateral issues, as well as a regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The Minister met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Bangkok last week where both leaders exchanged views on ways and means of further strengthening India-China relations.

Jaishnakar, who held the post of India's Ambassador to China from 2009-2013, will also co-chair the second meeting of the India-China High-Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges (HLM) on August 12 in Beijing with his counterpart.

Jinping and Modi are scheduled to meet later this year for their second informal meet.

In April last year, the two leaders had met in Wuhan for the first informal summit in order to deepen bilateral cooperation.

That meeting came following the 73-day standoff in Bhutan's Doklam plateau in 2017, which strained bilateral ties between the Asian giants.

During the first informal summit, Xi and Modi established the HLM and its first inaugural meeting was held on December 21. (ANI)

