External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (file photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (file photo)

Jaishankar to visit Maldives for Indian Ocean Conference

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to participate in the fourth Indian Ocean Conference 2019, which will take place in the Maldives from September 3 to 4.
The EAM is listed as one of the speakers at the event.
Apart from him, the Maldives' President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Foreign Ministers of Singapore, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan are expected to be at the conference.
The theme of the fourth Indian Ocean Conference - IOC 2019 - is "Securing the Indian Ocean Region: Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges".
The first edition of the conference was hosted in Singapore in 2016 followed by two successive editions in Sri Lanka and Vietnam respectively.
The upcoming IOC will deliberate on developing an effective regional institutional mechanism for implementation of prevailing norms and rules. In continuation with the past, this edition of the conference too will provide yet another opportunity for stakeholders of the Indian Ocean Region to deliberate on building an institutional framework for managing the threats to regional peace and human security.
The conference will be addressed by speakers from over 35 countries including the President of Maldives and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Ministers from 17 countries, officials from 16 countries and scholars from over 10 countries, amongst others, are also expected to be present for the two-day event. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:17 IST

Goa governor greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Panaji [Goa], Aug 31 (ANI): Governor Mridula Sinha on Saturday extended her best wishes to the citizens of Goa on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:11 IST

Yeddyurappa holds meeting to review flood situation in Haveri

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31(ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday held a meeting with officials to review the flood situation in Haveri district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:09 IST

BJP to launch 'One Nation One Constitution' campaign from Sep 1

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday said that the party is launching a "national unity" campaign 'One Nation One Constitution' from September in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:07 IST

Dominate electorate with issues like abrogation of Article 370,...

Daltonganj (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Setting the tone of party's campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday told the workers to dominate the electorate with issues like abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq and not to get domi

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:06 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for defrauding people

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A man was arrested by police on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of providing a bonus in the insurance schemes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:00 IST

Anxiety grips Guwahati resident over NRC list not having son's name

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Kanrul Islam, a resident Guwahati, has been gripped by anxiety after his son's name was excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) NRC list published on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:58 IST

Odisha: Residents demand rail over bridge in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): Demanding resumption of the under-construction rail over bridgework, residents of Rajpur village in Jharsuguda district started a 'rail roko' agitation here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:54 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for brutally murdering sex worker after she...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man for brutally murdering a sex worker after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:49 IST

BJP MLA demands NRC implementation in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): BJP legislator Raja Singh on Saturday demanded that National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented in Telangana and claimed that 'Rohingya Muslims' illegally residing in Hyderabad were a threat to the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:47 IST

Sexual harassment case: Chinmayanand will appear before police...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The lawyer of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand on Saturday said that his client is currently engaged in some spiritual practice and will appear before the Delhi Police in the alleged sexual harassment case, whenever required.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:37 IST

Delhi: To convince toddler to accept treatment for a broken...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): In order to get an 11-month-old baby to co-operate with treatment for her fractured limbs, doctors at the city's Lok Nayak Hospital first plastered her doll following which the toddler gleefully accepted treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:36 IST

'Meant for BJP': Siddaramaiah does damage control over his...

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday swung into damage control mode, saying that his "prostitutes can't complain about the dance floor" comment was meant for the BJP and not for JD(S).

Read More
iocl