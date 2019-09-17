Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jaishankar wishes Modi on his birthday, calls his leadership 'inspiration for all'

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and termed his leadership an "inspiration for all".
"Heartfelt birthday wishes to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership in building a #NewIndia has been an inspiration to all of us. Pray for your long and healthy life as we all work together towards achieving this vision," tweeted Jaishankar.
Prime Minister Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today. Modi will be spending the day in his home state--Gujarat.
He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.
Several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to social media to wish Prime Minister Modi. Whereas, hashtags related to Modi birthday are trending on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the BJP is celebrating Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:34 IST

Union Min R K Singh to visit Kashmir to review development work...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh will visit Kashmir tomorrow to review different development projects in the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:27 IST

Delhi: Businessman shot dead in Jyoti Nagar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A businessman, named Rajul, was shot dead in front of his house in Jyoti Nagar area here on Monday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:53 IST

UP: Three held for supplying illegal weapons in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested three men for allegedly supplying illegal arms to criminals in Lucknow, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:35 IST

Kerala: Transport Minister Saseendran writes to Gadkari over...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): State transport minister A.K Saseendran in a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari requested flexibility to fix fines under the ammended Motor Vehicles Act at rates proportionate to the gravity of the offences and which are afforda

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:35 IST

Wishing PM Modi long, healthy life ahead in service of nation:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy extended a warm message and wished for his long and healthy life ahead in the service of the nation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:18 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, UP

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 06:48 IST

Varanasi: To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 06:36 IST

Poonch: Civilians hail efforts of army unit in eradicating terrorism

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Officials of Rashtriya Rifles unit and locals of the area came together to celebrate the silver jubilee of 6 sectors headquarter force here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 06:20 IST

Surat: BJP MLA celebrates PM Modi's birthday with Divyang...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday by cutting cakes with divyang children and cleanliness workers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 06:19 IST

Uttar Pradesh government announces to implement E-prosecution system

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): In order to accelerate the process of criminal trials, Uttar Pradesh government has announced to enforce e-prosecution system in the entire state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 06:17 IST

Farooq Abdullah upheld unity, integrity of country, unjust to...

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Stating that former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah has served the country by upholding its unity and integrity, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday termed his alleged arrest under Public Safety Act (PSA) as unjust.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:57 IST

Panther's party urges president to revoke PSA from J-K citing...

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh on Monday claimed that the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) are no more applicable in the valley as the law has become invalid after the nullification of Article 35A.

Read More
iocl